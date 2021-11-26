The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has named Susan “Karen” Mumford as new head of contracting activity for the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security. She was recently at the Office of Small Business Programs at DIA.

Mumford isn’t a new face for the Defense Department (DoD) agency, with nearly 13 years of experience at DIA. Prior to her new role and being the director for the Office of Small Business Programs, Mumford spent time as a resource management office chief for over three years, and as a supervisory contracting officer for four years.

Before her time as a civil servant in the public sector, Mumford was a senior contracts manager at BAE Systems for three years.

At DIA, the agency is looking to improve integration across the enterprise through a new corporate role: the deputy director for global integration. According to DIA, this will help the agency improve integration and help the U.S. maintain military advantage against adversaries like China and Russia.

“We’re looking at ways to pursue our strategic competitors and advance U.S. interests across previously establish geographic areas and below the threshold of armed conflict,” said DIA Director Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier in a press release. “We need to go beyond ‘observe and report’ to illuminate opportunities to disrupt, degrade, deter and deny adversaries’ ability and willingness to compete globally.”