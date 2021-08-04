The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) released an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) strategic plan that will look to outline the DHS approach to using these emerging technologies.

The plan has three goals: to “drive next-generation AI/ML technologies” for use across DHS, facilitate the use of AI and ML in the DHS missions, and build up an AI and ML workforce that is interdisciplinary.

“I am proud to introduce the S&T Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Strategic Plan, which lays out an actionable path for S&T to advise and assist the department in harnessing the opportunities of artificial intelligence and machine learning,” Kathryn Mitchell, a senior official acting as S&T undersecretary, said in the plan. “Through this strategy, S&T will build and apply expertise to help the department fulfill the game-changing promise of AI/ML technologies while mitigating the inherent risks.”

As part of the first goal, DHS will make investments in research and development around the objectives of advancing trustworthy AI and human machine teaming, as well as leveraging AI and ML for secure cyber infrastructure. The latter will push S&T to research “capabilities that allow data sharing and processing across systems, effective management of AI/ML models, and AI/ML capabilities that enable threat detection and response.”

The final two goals will look to utilize more proven uses of AI and ML across the DHS and build up AI and ML competence across the department.

The plan was developed using guidance from the DHS AI Strategy, the document says. An implementation plan for the strategic AI/ML plan will follow, the plan says.