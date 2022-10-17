The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is seeking feedback from industry on a plan to staff its unified Network Operations and Security Center (NOSC) with contract employees skilled in network management and cybersecurity operations, according to a request for information (RFI) posted to SAM.gov.

Beginning in 2020, DHS consolidated its six network operations centers and five security operations centers into the NOSC, with the aim of reducing costs and improving situational awareness and incident response times across all of its components. The restructuring created two tiers combining the traditional functions and responsibilities of network and systems management, cloud management, and cybersecurity operations.

“At Tier 1, the NOSC will detect and triage network, cloud, and cybersecurity operational issues, resolve those susceptible to rapid resolution and escalate those requiring a more significant response to Tier 2,” the RFI explains.

DHS wants personnel at both Tier 1 and Tier 2 to have the skills necessary to handle Network and Systems management, cloud management, and cybersecurity operations.

The agency’s new RFI is asking for industry’s feedback on what minimum level of labor force is necessary to meet that goal. NOSC operations are based in the Washington, D.C. area, Stennis, Miss., and Chandler, Ariz.

The RFI seeks feedback from industry on “this proposed approach, as well as suggestions and advice on alternative approaches or solutions, along with capable sources.”

DHS is interested in industry’s views on the best approaches for providing network and system management, cloud management, and cybersecurity support services for operating NOSC facilities. The agency also wants feedback from industry on recruiting resources with expertise in network and systems management, cloud management, and cybersecurity expertise.

“DHS envisions the NOSC support would consist of junior- and journeyman-level personnel providing the necessary technical expertise … DHS is explicitly not seeking senior subject matter expert-level personnel,” the RFI states.

All responses to the RFI are due Oct. 25.