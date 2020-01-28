DHS Seeking Cloud Services for WMD Defense Mission

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Countering Weapon of Mass Destruction Acquisition Division (CWMD) is seeking cloud software engineering services to help with its mission of combating the use of WMDs.

CWMD – established in Dec. 2018 – is responsible for coordinating with other Federal agencies and missions to develop a strategy for DHS “to plan for, detect, and protect against the importation, possession, storage, transportation, development, or use of unauthorized chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear materials, devices, or agents in the United States,” and to protect against attacks using these materials and methods.

“The objective of this [Statement of Work] is for CWMD to obtain cloud software engineering services, system administration, cybersecurity services, cloud technical services, and supporting software to develop maintain, and accredit the cloud infrastructure and applications for the CWMD Information Architecture,” CISA’s request for information (RFI) said.

In addition to covering a full range of cloud software services, CWMD wants the awarded contractor to be able to provide the necessary personnel, equipment, and materials necessary to support the task.

The response date for the RFI is Jan. 29.