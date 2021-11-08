The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has pushed back the timeline for awards under its $10 billion contract for small business IT hardware, software, and managed services, and now expects to make awards in August 2022.

The FirstSource III contract is a multiple-award, indefinite-delivery, and indefinite-quantity contract. In a September update, DHS initially said it planned to make awards in February 2022, but a new Nov. 4 contract update from the agency has pushed that date to August 2022.

In the updated notice, DHS said it received an “overwhelming response” to the solicitation, with 637 proposals from 325 offerors.

“The volume of proposals continues to drive the timeline, so DHS would like to take the opportunity to provide another update, particularly with the holiday season ahead,” the Nov. 4 update says.

In the new timeline, DHS aims to issue “advisory down-select notifications” to companies in December 2021. Phase II proposals are due in January 2022, the Phase II compliance review is set for February 2022, and DHS expects to give out awards in August 2022.

“The compliance review in accordance with Section L.5.1 of the solicitation has been completed for all proposals and the Phase I evaluation is nearly complete,” the update says. “As stated previously, offerors will receive individual notifications with the advisory down select decision from the Contracting Officer at the conclusion of Phase I. Until that time, individual communications with offerors may be limited due to the Phase I evaluation. Periodic updates will continue to be posted to SAM.gov to inform offerors as to the procurement’s status.”