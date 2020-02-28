DHS Looks to Fund MBA in Security Technology at Universities

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) is seeking proposals from United States universities interested in establishing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) program in security technology. DHS wants to fund three two-year student cohorts at universities with established MBA programs that can support a focus on transitioning security technology from research and development to operational use. “S&T’s investment in this MBA program will build a cross-DHS collaborative workforce with the capability and skillset needed to develop, acquire, implement, and manage the transition process of operationally relevant technologies,” said William Bryan, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary for S&T.