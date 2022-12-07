The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) plans to host a new tech challenge next year that will test industry on its ability to deliver secure, accurate, and easy-to-use remote identity validation technologies.

The challenge, known as the Remote Identity Validation Technology Demonstration, will be held in partnership with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Forensic Laboratory, and other Federal agencies.

Through the challenge, DHS S&T hopes to combat identity fraud when users apply for government services, open bank accounts, or verify social media accounts.

“DHS S&T and its partners will evaluate the ability of systems to authenticate identity documents, assess the ‘liveness’ of selfie photos, and evaluate identity verification using images taken with smartphones and similar commodity devices.”

These test events will help industry to develop more secure and efficient technologies, as well as inform efforts to standardize and certify technologies. The test events will be held at the Maryland Test Facility (MdTF), located in Upper Marlboro, Md.

DHS S&T said interested technology developers with expertise in remote identity validation capabilities should email peoplescreening@hq.dhs.gov to RSVP for the Dec. 13, 2022, Information Webinar. The webinar will go over detailed application instructions.

Applications will be accepted starting in January 2023.