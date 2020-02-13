DHS CyberOps Center Moving to IT Ops Directorate

Department of Homeland Security Acting CIO Beth Cappello said she is directing the move of the Cybersecurity Operations Center from the CISO Directorate to the Information Technology Operations Directorate (ITO).

That move, Cappello said, will ultimately align with the Network Operations Security Center (NOSC) model.

It will also allow the CISO to focus on enterprise policy, compliance, and assessments in support of the DHS mission, Cappello said. That includes expansion of the Cybersecurity Service Provider Program to include assessments of network operations centers, she added.

Consolidating the security and network functions under ITO will increase collaboration and network integration, and a more integrated workflow under a single directorate will make it easier to deploy, implement, and respond to capabilities preventing intrusions, Cappello said.

Luis Coronado, Deputy CISO, became Executive Director of IT Operations last month.