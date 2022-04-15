JaNelle DeVore has been selected to serve as the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), bringing to the role over 30 years of professional experience in Federal continuity programs, various cybersecurity work roles, the private sector, and the intelligence community.

In this new role, DeVore is part of the leadership team at the USDA Office of the Chief Information Officer (CIO) who develops, delivers, and defends the business information technologies that empower every aspect of the USDA mission. DeVore holds a longstanding track record of success in complex operational IT environments, and has an in-depth knowledge of FISMA, risk management, Federal cyber laws, regulations, and guidelines.

Prior to her new role at USDA, DeVore served in the U.S. Air Force supporting various missions world-wide, to include working in the White House supporting both the Clinton and Bush Administrations. She also served as the Chief of Staff for the Commerce Department’s Office of the CIO where she directly supported the Department’s CIO and was responsible for streamlined implementation of tactical and strategic priorities within the office.

DeVore also served as the director of the Joint Cybersecurity Coordination Center (JC3) and Client Services for the Department of Energy, where she was accountable for managing JC3 incident prevention and response activities and cyber threat intelligence collaboration with internal/external partners.