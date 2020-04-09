Deputy CIO Bill Marion Departs Air Force

Bill Marion, deputy CIO at the U.S. Air Force, will be leaving his position at the end of April, an Air Force spokesperson confirmed to MeriTalk.

Marion has managed the Air Force’s $17 billion IT and cyber operations portfolio as deputy CIO since 2016. In this role, he manages department cybersecurity, leads career management initiatives for IT and cyber personnel, and aided the transition from networks to cloud computing.

Prior, Marion spent years in several other C-suite positions with the Federal government, such as Air Force CIO, Air Force Space Command CTO, and Air Combat Command CTO.

To fill the position, the Air Force will conduct the “normal vetting process” to find a new candidate. In the meantime, Arthur Hatcher will serve as acting deputy CIO. Hatcher currently serves at the associate deputy CIO at Air Force, a position he’s been in since March 2019.

The Air Force spokesperson did not say what Marion’s next position will be.