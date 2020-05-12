Democratic COVID Relief Bill Features $1 Billion TMF Funding Provision

The latest COVID-19 relief legislation being prepared by House Democrats – the HEROES Act – proposes $1 billion for the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF) to help Federal agencies improve their information technology systems.

The $1 billion figure is a fraction of the $3 billion amount favored by longtime TMF champion Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., and included in a House Democratic draft prior to passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed in late March. But it also would mark a gigantic leap forward for the TMF program which has only received $25 million of new funding in each of the past two fiscal years.

Text of the HEROES Act legislation says the $1 billion of TMF funding is intended for “technology-related modernization activities to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus.” The legislative language does not include information about how long the funding would remain available, or any changes to repayment rules.

The HEROES Act, which clocks in at 90 pages, includes several other noteworthy technology-related measures: