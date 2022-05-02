The United States Air Force (USAF) has named Melissa DeLuca as chief of contracts at the Kessel Run detachment – the USAF software development and acquisition factory.

DeLuca steps into the new role after serving as the USAF’s contracting technical director, Program Executive Office Digital for almost two years.

Previously, DeLuca served as Kessel Run’s contracting branch chief from March 2018 to June 2020.

She has also served in a variety of other roles since joining the USAF in 2009, including contracting officer, senior contract cost and price analyst, and contract specialist.

Prior to her work in government service, DeLuca worked as a survivor services case manager at Fidelity Investments.