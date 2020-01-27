DAU Seeks to Improve Learning Through AI

The Defense Acquisition University (DAU), a training organization within the Department of Defense (DoD), wants to put some artificial intelligence (AI) into its learning environment to respond to real-time student needs and improve effectiveness and efficiency.

According to a Request for Solutions (RFS) are seeking vendors for an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement for the AI-Powered/Adaptive Learning (AL Project) “because exponential change, digital disruption, and personal optimization are rapidly changing the way learners absorb and approach learning.”

The goal, DAU says, is to leverage out-of-the-box, non-developmental, or open source software solution products to create an AI-Powered/AL prototype solution that improves learning effectiveness and efficiency, while increasing “learner perceptions of mastery and self-efficacy.”

“This OTA will determine if industry can provide AI-Powered/AL Prototype solution(s) that demonstrates proof of concept for AI technologies that affect training efficiency and effectiveness for human centered design practices,” the RFS says, while noting that improved learning will enhance acquisition efforts and increase warfighter readiness.

Responses for the RFS are due Feb. 10.