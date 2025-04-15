As government technology operations kick into streamlined mode with the new administration, join industry and government experts at the Apptio Public Sector Summit on April 22 in Arlington, Va., to learn how data-driven tech decisions are fueling the next generation of Federal IT investments. This year’s theme is “Empowering Missions With Intelligent Investments.”

Apptio – an IBM company – is already blazing a hot trail to meet the new efficiency mandates by putting greater intelligence into the equation for Federal decision makers with software solutions for technology financial management (ITFM), cloud financial management (FinOps), and enterprise agile planning.

Federal agency tech leaders, along with top experts from Apptio, will lay out their use cases and success stories for smarter, data-driven IT investing at the April 22 Public Sector Summit at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel.

Here’s some of what’s in store:

Get the right rooting into intelligent investing with the Summit’s opening primer on Technology Business Management (TBM) concepts to tackle the impact of public cloud consumption on applications, products, and services, led by Hunter Willis, IBM Cloudability Senior Product Marketing Manager with Apptio. TBM – the costing discipline that connects technology investments to business value – notably is endorsed as a core principle by the Federal CIO Council.

From the Federal government side, Don Tweedie, deputy Chief Information Officer of Technology Delivery at the Federal Communications Commission, will talk about his agency’s path to developing a successful cloud procurement strategy.

Then, Kathy Jenkins, Cloud Financial Operations & Governance Director at Amtrak, will share lessons learned by her organization by starting small and building up to a fully implemented FinOps program for cloud services.

And Jay Biddulph, Acting Director for Strategy, Planning, and Budget at the State Department, will join in the discussion on IT decision making through total cost transparency.

Apptio and other industry experts will lead sessions on Kubernetes optimization, chargeback systems, navigating the General Services Administration’s FedRAMP program, meeting demands of the Department of Government Efficiency, and wrap up with an insider’s look at the TBM Council’s Government Open Forum which gathers together a community of practitioners across Federal, State, and Local government to share best practices and lessons learned.

The next wave of change in government IT demands a smarter, data-driven approach to decision making. Please hit the go button to join us and find out how at the Apptio Public Sector Summit on April 22 in Arlington, Va.