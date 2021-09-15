A new data center industry report from the Uptime Institute found that the data center industry has had to adapt to increasing complexity and challenges such as evolving efficiency and sustainability requirements, rising outage costs, the ongoing workforce shortage, and supply chain interruptions while also experiencing widespread growth.

“The 2021 survey results highlight continued growth within the sector and the many complex challenges data center owners and operators are facing today,” Andy Lawrence, executive director of Research for Uptime Institute, said. “The stakes have never been higher when it comes to outage prevention, environmental sustainability, and overall performance. That’s why organizations must continue to carefully reassess their mission-critical digital infrastructure and operations to minimize service delivery risk and maximize resiliency.”

Key findings from the report include: