The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is setting the stage for a possible new program aimed at developing more robust quantum sensors that can be integrated onto U.S. military platforms, according to a special notice from the agency.

The Robust Quantum Sensors (RoQS) program aims to “develop and demonstrate quantum sensors that resist performance degradation from platform interferers, showcasing them on government-provided platforms,” the document reads.

According to the defense research agency, quantum sensors have shown remarkable performance in lab settings, but their effectiveness diminishes when deployed on moving platforms due to electrical and magnetic fields, field gradients, and system vibrations.

The RoQS program seeks to address these challenges through innovative physics-based approaches to quantum sensing.

“It is the intent of RoQS to transition RoQS-developed quantum sensors onto DoD platforms with associated Programs of Record fulfilling outstanding requirements,” the notice reads.

The notice also details a two-pronged approach for the program. First, it aims to collaborate with industry platform manufacturers to identify Department of Defense systems for quantum sensor integration. Second, a government team will work with platform owners, stakeholders, and Program of Record platforms to define requirements and facilitate integration and testing at the conclusion of the RoQS program.

While DARPA is laying the groundwork for standing up this new program, no formal plans have been finalized, and the notice serves merely to inform the public of the agency’s intent.