DARPA Getting new Director

The Department of Defense (DoD) named a new director for its technology research arm, which dates back to the late 1950s and has spurred numerous innovations including the creation of the Internet.

Victoria Coleman will replace Peter Highnam, currently serving as acting director, atop the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). Highnam will return to his role as Deputy Director of DARPA.

“DARPA is critical to strengthening the U.S. military’s technological dominance and advancing innovations that benefit our warfighters,” said Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Michael Kratsios, in a press release. “We are excited to welcome Dr. Coleman as the new director and look forward to building upon DARPA’s unmatched record of achievement.”

Coleman previously served as the founding Chair of DARPA’s Microsystems Exploratory Council, and as a member on the Defense Science Board. In the private sector, she has worked for several companies including Atlas AI, Technicolor, Connected Home Business, Yahoo, Hewlett-Packard, and Intel. She has led research at the University of California at Berkeley, Santa Clara University, and the University of London.