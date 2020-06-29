Cyber Threat Alliance, Center for Internet Security ink Partnership Agreement

The Cyber Threat Alliance (CTA) and the Center for Internet Security (CIS) have signed a cooperation agreement on cybersecurity and threat data issues, according to a June 28 press release. CTA, a cybersecurity nonprofit, and CIS, which is home to Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) and the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center (EI-ISAC), have agreed to “cooperate on threat intelligence, coordinate during cybersecurity emergencies, and collaborate on cybersecurity exercises.” Further, the organizations will share analytical data and findings regarding specific threats, risks, trends, cyber incidents, reports, and research.

“The relationship with the Cyber Threat Alliance will further CIS’s visibility on cyber threats affecting U.S. state, local, tribal, and territorial governments,” said Stacey Wright, MS-ISAC & EI-ISAC Director of Partnerships. “Cyber Threat Alliance members have great insight into the cybersecurity realm, and their expertise combined with the mission, intelligence, and outreach abilities of the MS- and EI-ISACs, will help ensure the cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for all of our members and the U.S. elections infrastructure.”