Legislation that would provide Federal scholarship support in exchange for two years of service in cybersecurity roles with governments at all levels sits at the top of the legislative agenda for House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green, R-Tenn., who talked about the measure’s importance during a committee hearing today.

“We need prepared cyber professionals,” said Rep. Green, who explained he believes that some of the today’s cyber threats are beyond the scope of capability for the Federal government’s current cyber workforce.

“One of my top priorities this congress is to pass the Cyber PIVOTT Act, which cultivates the cyber workforce we need at scale,” the chairman said.

The Providing Individuals Various Opportunities for Technical Training (PIVOTT) to Build a Skills-Based Cyber Workforce Act of 2024, or the Cyber PIVOTT Act, was introduced by Rep. Green in September 2024, but did not make it out of committee.

The bill would establish a new full-scholarship program for two-year degrees in cybersecurity fields at community colleges and technical schools.

Participants who got through those programs would then work in Federal, state, local, tribal or territorial governments for two years after their graduation. Those who complete a four-year degree after the completion of their two-year college education could choose to defer their government service, according to the bill’s language.

The program, targeting entry-level cyber talent and career changers, would aim to leverage existing Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) partnerships and complement programs like Cyber Corps. Initially open to 250 students, it would later expand to 10,000.

Retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Mark Montgomery, currently serving as the senior director for the Center on Cyber and Technology Innovation at Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told lawmakers today that for the U.S. to combat continuing cyber threats it needs to “recruit and develop an effective government cyber workforce.”

“We need to hire more talent for Federal, state, and local government. We need a program that focuses on hiring graduates from vocational school and community colleges where students can earn skills and certifications,” he said.