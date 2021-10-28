The Trusted Internet Connections (TIC) 3.0 program office at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) recently released its TIC 3.0 remote user case document, and a TIC 3.0 Cloud Use Case document is also in the works, program lead and CISA Senior Cybersecurity Architect Sean Connelly said today.

At MeriTalk’s Cyber Central: Defenders Unite virtual event, Connelly said the cloud use case will encompass infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), software-as-a-service (SaaS), platform-as-a-service (Paas), and email-as-a-service. Publication of that use case will help the office complete the work assigned to CISA in the Office of Management and Budget’s (OMB) M-19-26 memo.

“Over the last three years at TIC, we’ve already come out with, I think, a total of three use cases. In the future, we’re still responsible for the cloud use case, which is going to encompass IaaS, SaaS, PaaS, and email services,” Connelly said.

Connelly also reiterated that the TIC 3.0 program is looking at releasing a zero trust use case in the future, but is first focused on the cloud use case, and is awaiting a finalized version of the Federal zero trust strategy.

As far as a zero trust use case in the future, Connelly said that’s something being discussed within the TIC Subcommittee on the Federal Chief Information Security Officers (CISO) Council. Other potential use cases are being discussed with Federal CIO Clare Martorana and OMB.

“We pitched before there could be a zero trust use case. [We] also hear an interest towards an Internet of Things use case,” Connelly said. “[Another for] partner networks – there’s a lot of different agencies connected to so many different networks as a partner,” he added.

“So, there’s a lot of opportunities, but I don’t want to get too far ahead of letting the greater agency stakeholders tell us where they want that,” he added. “But I think … this is showing how [the office is] being more iterative than it has been in the past.”

For the full virtual conference lineup, please visit Cyber Central: Defenders Unite.