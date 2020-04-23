COVID-19 Spend Rises to $6.9 Billion for Fed Agencies

Federal agencies and departments have spent more than $6.9 billion on COVID-19 related contracts since February – spending more than a billion dollars in the past week.

According to figures from the Federal Procurement Data System (FPDS), over 80 agencies and departments have signed more than 4,700 coronavirus-related contracts since February. Over 350 of the COVID-19 contracts are related to information technology. Agencies and departments had spent a total of $5.7 billion one week ago.

The largest contract was an April 8 deal for over $646 million in ventilators between a company based in Massachusetts and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The same office signed a $551 million deal a week later for more ventilators with a Nevada company.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) continues to be the most frequent buyer, with over 2,100 purchases for a total of over $1 billion. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) had the second most transactions with over 600, but the greatest total spend of over $4.2 billion.

The company First Nation Group has the most coronavirus-related contracts with 46. The company produces medical equipment and is a Woman-Owned, Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, according to the contracts. The business does not appear to be owned by members of Native or Tribal Nations.