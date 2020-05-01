COVID-19 HPC Consortium Gains new Members

U.S. Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Michael Kratsios announced on April 29 that Intel, the Ohio Supercomputer Center, Idaho National Lab, and Massachusetts Green High-Performance Computing (HPC) Center are joining the White House’s recently launched COVID-19 HPC Consortium. “This private-public partnership launched by @WhiteHouse to advance coronavirus research has already matched 30+ COVID-19 projects with free HPC capacity,” Kratsios said in a tweet. The COVID-19 HPC Consortium is a group focused on bringing Federal government, industry personnel, and academic leaders together to “provide access to the world’s most powerful high-performance computing resources in support of COVID-19 research.”

