Connolly, Schatz Reintroduce 3.5 Percent Federal Pay Raise Bill

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., and Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, introduced a bill Jan. 28 to give Federal employees a 3.5 percent pay raise in 2021.

The Federal Adjustment of Income Rates (FAIR) Act is a reintroduction of last year’s legislation by the same name. The 2019 version promising a 2.6 percent raise passed the House but did not gain traction in the Senate.

Today’s reintroduction of the pay-raise legislation follows last month’s passage of the FY2020 Appropriations Act that included a 3.1 percent civilian pay raise for FY2020.

“We fought hard for several consequential victories last year, but our work on behalf of our dedicated Federal workforce is never finished,” Connolly said in a press release. “The FAIR Act is much-needed, and well-deserved, recognition of our government’s greatest asset – its public servants.”

Sen. Schatz added, “Federal workers in every part of this country and around the world protect and serve the American people. This legislation allows us to right the wrongs from furloughs, sequestration, and pay freezes by giving these hardworking public servants the raise they deserve.”