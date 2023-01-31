Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., will serve as ranking member of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee’s Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation, a Capitol Hill source told MeriTalk today.

Last Congress, Rep. Connolly – long one of the prime movers in Congress on Federal IT modernization issues – chaired the Government Operations Subcommittee, which has now been split into two new subcommittees.

The Government Operations subcommittee – one of the most active in Congress on the Federal IT front – was perhaps best known for its work in creating the semiannual FITARA Scorecard that ranks Federal agencies on their IT progress.

The Hill source said Rep. Connolly will serve as the top Democrat on the new cyber subcommittee, and Rep. Kweisi Mfume, D-Md., will serve as the ranking member on the other new panel – the Subcommittee on Government Operations and the Federal Workforce.

Rep. Mfume will also serve on the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation subcommittee, alongside other Democrats including Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., Daniel Goldman, D-N.Y., and Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla.

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee, now chaired by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., held its organizational meeting today, officially adopting the committee’s rules – including the subcommittee changes.

“Through these subcommittees, we will once again focus on the priorities of the American people,” Chairman Comer said. “We’re going to have a very active subcommittee process. So, any topic that’s not mentioned in the names or the subcommittee jurisdiction is reserved for the full committee.”

Most of the full committee’s organizational meeting was spent voting on various amendments to the committee’s rules – none of which passed.