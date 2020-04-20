Congressman Connolly Town Hall Thursday – Workforce, Telework, IT Modernization

We’re all looking for guidance in these uncertain times. Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., will join MeriTalk for an online Town Hall Meeting this Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. to discuss Federal workforce, telework, and IT modernization issues in the COVID-19 pandemic. Connolly will speak to all Federal employees and contractors – so tune in and bring your questions.

Connolly, who chairs the House Government Operations Subcommittee, will drill down on IT modernization and funding initiatives in future pandemic relief packages including a $3 billion infusion to the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF).

To register, click here.

Please contact Emily Garber with any questions – egarber@meritalk.com or (703) 883-9000 ext. 146.