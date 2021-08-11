The Department of Commerce (DOC) is in the process of building an IT services contract to be used agency-wide, and is seeking contractors who can deliver solutions to securely operate and manage the current IT infrastructure.

Solutions under the contract will also “need to align with the Office of the CIO Strategic Plan and Technical Statement of Direction, which includes reducing the on-premises physical footprint and leverage cloud services to the extent possible,” the agency said.

In a request for information (RFI), DOC said it is building a mechanism to order needed IT solutions and services quickly at equitable and reasonable prices, and to give greater opportunities to small businesses to participate in the requirements.

“DOC has begun a process of restructuring and redesigning the IT environment by implementing centralized shared services, establishing centers-of-excellence, providing cloud-based solutions, and consolidating duplicative efforts throughout the Department,” the RFI says.

According to the RFI, the DOC project aims to:

Realize efficiencies by reducing redundancies and duplications, which will reduce overall costs;

Remove and reduce legacy applications and infrastructures;

Improve project management of departmentwide IT investments;

Provide high-quality, consistent and repeatable services for DOC that leverage current and future technologies;

Retain necessary service levels in support of DOC missions; and

Maintain or improve IT security posture, standards, and controls.

DOC is holding two virtual “industry day” events to explain the RFI. The first of those two is open to all vendors, and is “targeted for minority-owned small business consistent with departmental focus on engaging with and increasing business opportunity for small disadvantaged business concerns.”

Registration for Industry Day 1 will close August 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., while Industry Day 2 registration will close on August 13, 2021.

Questions on the RFI are due by August 16 at 5p.m.