Cloud Services Helping Military Decipher Data Deluge

Department of Defense (DoD) agencies are actively leveraging cloud services to better understand and obtain insights from the deluge of data that exists on military networks.

Prominent among the cloud services available to the DoD is milCloud® 2.0, a commercially owned-and-operated cloud service run by General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT). The service is located on two military bases and on top of the DoD information network with support of the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).

Across DoD and DISA, hundreds of mission partners have been briefed on milCloud® 2.0, said GDIT’s Cloud Services Portfolio Lead for milCloud® 2.0 Jeffrey Phelan, during a June 24 webinar, “milCloud® 2.0: Cloud Data Management & Backup-as-a-Service,” hosted by MeriTalk.

“Every one of those mission partners is struggling with understanding their data,” Phelan said. “The most common question mission partners ask is, ‘How do I get started?’”

“Getting the data from your data center to the cloud is the hard part for everybody,” said Rebecca Fitzhugh, Director of Developer Relations for Rubrik and a former U.S. Marine Corps analyst, during the same webinar.

Fitzhugh described Rubrik’s Data Migration-as-a-Service offering on milCloud® 2.0 as a single software fabric for complete data management across data center and cloud.

“Most of our mission partners really needed a device like the Rubrik appliance to be put on site so they could start looking at complexities,” said Phelan, “and start to put data protection policies in place.” He called Rubrik “a one-stop shop” for several cloud services.

The direction of recent DoD policy initiatives only points to further ramp-up in the use of such services. The DoD released its Digital Modernization Strategy publicly last year. The department’s new Chief Data Officer responsible for helping to implement that strategy just started this week.

“We’re trying to solve some of these mission critical challenges that all of our customers are facing,” said Phelan, of milCloud® 2.0.

To learn more about cloud data management in milCloud® 2.0, watch the on-demand recording of the webinar discussed now.