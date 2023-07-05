The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has appointed two new senior leaders, Andrew Scott and David Carroll, to the agency’s cybersecurity division.

“Our nation faces extraordinary risks. We need extraordinary teams with extraordinary leaders. We’re privileged to benefit from Andrew and David’s expertise as we collectively safeguard our country against cyber threats,” the cybersecurity agency stated in a press release. “Even as we invest in technology and capabilities to address these threats, our success is dependent on our people.”

Scott will serve as associate director for China Operations, a newly established role within the agency. According to CISA, Scott’s experience is a perfect fit for the newly established role that will guide the Cybersecurity Division’s efforts to ensure the U.S. is positioned to protect the American people most effectively against Chinese cyber threats.

Scott has spent a large part of his career focused on strategy, operations, and crisis response across technology and foreign policy disciplines. He served twice at the White House, most recently as special assistant to the President and senior director for Cyber Policy and before that, he was director of International Cyber Policy. Scott also led analytic and operational efforts on foreign cyber threats at the Central Intelligence Agency.

Carroll will serve as the agency’s associate director for Mission Engineering, leading the organization in developing and executing foundational analytics and infrastructure powering the cyber operators across the agency’s cybersecurity mission.

He brings to the role 25 years of combined experience in operations, management, and governance of security, privacy, and risk programs where he has played a variety of roles in both the public and private sectors – most recently at Google.