CISA Warns Public to Stay Vigilant Against COVID-19 Cyber Scams

News
Civilian Agencies
Homeland Security
DHS Homeland Security

The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is warning the public to be aware of malicious actors using COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, to attack victims with fraudulent links, attachments, and other forms of cybercrime. “Exercise caution in handling any email with a COVID-19-related subject line, attachment, or hyperlink, and be wary of social media pleas, texts, or calls related to COVID-19,” the agency urged. CISA recommends visiting legitimate, government websites for information on the coronavirus outbreaks and verifying authenticity before engaging with an unknown sender.

Categories

Recent