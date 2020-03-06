CISA Warns Public to Stay Vigilant Against COVID-19 Cyber Scams

The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is warning the public to be aware of malicious actors using COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, to attack victims with fraudulent links, attachments, and other forms of cybercrime. “Exercise caution in handling any email with a COVID-19-related subject line, attachment, or hyperlink, and be wary of social media pleas, texts, or calls related to COVID-19,” the agency urged. CISA recommends visiting legitimate, government websites for information on the coronavirus outbreaks and verifying authenticity before engaging with an unknown sender.