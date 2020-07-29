CISA Sets September Kickoff for National Cybersecurity Summit

The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency (CISA) announced that its third annual National Cybersecurity Summit will move online this year and take place through a series of weekly webinars starting in September.

“We’re doing things a bit differently this year, and we are excited to continue the legacy of the annual CISA National Cybersecurity Summit by adapting to the digital transformation ourselves,” CISA Director Christopher Krebs said. He said a virtual environment will “continue to provide meaningful opportunities to discuss our priorities, hear from our partners and collaborate on how we can Defend Today, and Secure Tomorrow, together.”

The first webinar is scheduled for September 16 with the theme of “Key Cyber Insights.” Webinars will be held the following three Wednesdays on the themes of: “Leading the Digital Transformation,” “Diversity in Cybersecurity,” and “Defending our Democracy.” The final webinar is scheduled for October 7.