The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has released a new Insider Risk Mitigation Self-Assessment Tool which the agency says will help public and private sector organizations assess their vulnerability to insider threats.

CISA said the new tool will help users understand the nature of insider threats, and take steps to create prevention and mitigation programs.

“While security efforts often focus on external threats, often the biggest threat can be found inside the organization,” said CISA Executive Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security David Mussington. “CISA urges all our partners, especially small and medium businesses who may have limited resources, to use this new tool to develop a plan to guard against insider threats. Taking some small steps today can make a big difference in preventing or mitigating the consequences of an insider threat in the future.”

In a press release, CISA said that insider threats can pose a serious risk to any organization because of the institutional knowledge and trust placed in the hands of perpetrators. The agency further explained that insider threats can come from current or former employees, contractors, or others with inside knowledge, and that the consequences can include compromised sensitive information, damaged organizational reputation, lost revenue, stolen intellectual property, reduced market share, and even physical harm to people.