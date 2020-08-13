CISA Releases ICAM Value Proposition Documents

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has released a new suite of documents that explores the value proposition of Federated Identity, Credential, and Access Management (ICAM) technologies, and highlights ICAM’s potential benefits for the public safety community.

“Public safety communications require innovative techniques to manage information sharing risks between operational partners,” CISA said in a news release. “Federated ICAM is an important cybersecurity component that allows agencies to securely access resources across existing systems and emerging platforms.”

The ICAM Value Proposition Suite of documents includes:

A high-level overview/summary of “federated ICAM benefits and domain-specific scenarios covered by other documents in the suite;”

An ICAM Value Proposition Scenario: Hurricane Response;

An ICAM Value Proposition Scenario: Drug Response;

An ICAM Value Proposition Scenario: School Shooting Response; and

An ICAM Value Proposition Scenario: Bombing Response.

CISA is encouraging the public safety community to “examine how federated ICAM can add value to existing information sharing workflows and review its applicability across the emergency communications ecosystem.”

The ICAM Value Proposition Suite of documents was created in collaboration with SAFECOM and the National Council of Statewide Interoperability Coordinators, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and Georgia Tech Research Institute.