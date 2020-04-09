CISA Recommends “Zoom for Government” Platform for Feds          

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is advising the Federal workforce to use the “Zoom for Government” platform for teleconferencing instead of the company’s free service.

“We advise federal government users to not initiate video conferences using Zoom’s free/commercial offering, but instead to use Zoom for Government,” said CISA and the General Services Administration’s FedRAMP program in a joint statement.

FedRAMP has authorized the Zoom for Government platform at the moderate level, based off the framework of the Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA), the agencies said.