CISA Launches Telework Product Line

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing both Federal agencies and the private sector to make a rapid shift to telework, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) launched a dedicated telework product line.

In a statement, CISA said the product line is “intended to advise and support the incorporation of cybersecurity considerations when adopting or expanding telework policies, such as the use of video conferencing software and related collaboration tools.” The agency also noted that the guidance was developed in collaboration with Federal and private sector partners.

“As many businesses and organizations have rapidly shifted to a maximum telework environment, CISA is providing a one-stop shop of cybersecurity and resources to protect networks in this new landscape,” said CISA Director Chris Krebs. “We are working with our Federal and private sector partners to understand the threat landscape and provide a central point of the latest and most up-to-date information for organizations to keep their networks and employees safe. As the threat continues to evolve, so will the guidance, and we will continue to add more products as needed.”

The initial products on the new site are: