CISA Aims to Bring Balance to the ‘Force’ on Star Wars Day

Malicious cyber actors threaten the fate of the galaxy and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is searching for a new hope.

In a recruitment campaign launched today, CISA is using Star Wars Day to seek out new personnel with a high enough midi-chlorian count to join the agency in defending the nation’s cyber infrastructure. For those new to the game, Star Wars Day falls on May 4th – thus, May the Fourth be with you.

“In the realm of the unknown, we look to our cyber and physical infrastructure defenders and partners to rise against all adversaries with strength and resilience,” CISA said.

The agency’s campaign on Twitter depicts CISA Director Christopher Krebs as Han Solo as he combats Darth Pineapple – which is a stand in for misinformation by foreign adversaries to inflame hot-button issues.

“Every day, the women and men of CISA work with our partners across the country to strengthen the backbone of our national and economic security,” CISA’s career page says. “We work collaboratively with state and local government, private industry, law enforcement, and top-tier researchers.”

CISA is seeking personnel – or CISAzens – that are agile like X-Wings, as multi-functional as an astromech droid, dynamic like a Jedi Padawan, and as flexible and adaptable in new environments as Baby Yoda.

To all applicants: may the force be with you!