The Central Intelligence Agency has named Joseph “Rich” Baich as the agency’s new chief information security officer (CISO).

According to statement put out by the CIA, Baich “will be responsible for leading the strategy and implementation of the Agency’s cybersecurity capabilities throughout CIA’s information technology ecosystem.”

Prior to joining the CIA, Baich CISO at American Insurance Group (AIG). He also worked as the CISO at Wells Fargo, and a principal at Deloitte.

Baich also has experience in the military, having served as an Information Warfare Officer in the United States Navy. He also was and a special assistant to Deputy Director for the National Infrastructure Protection Center at the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

As the new CISO for the CIA, Baich will work closely with Chief Information Officer (CIO) La’Naia J. Jones to “advance CIA’s cybersecurity mission,” the agency said. Jones became CIO at the agency earlier this year.