Cheryl Ingstad Sworn in as First AITO Director at Energy Department

Cheryl Ingstad was sworn in as the first Director of the Artificial Intelligence & Technology Office (AITO) within the Department of Energy (DOE) on Feb. 4.

The office was established in September 2019, and will “serve as the central body responsible for the development, coordination, and application” of AI for DoE.

“I am humbled to serve as the first Director of DOE’s Artificial Intelligence & Technology Office,” Director Ingstad said. “It is an honor to be able to lay the foundation for this critical office with DOE’s world-class AI experts. DOE and its 17 national labs are uniquely positioned – and already hard at work – to lead in AI’s application to our core missions. I look forward to working alongside America’s best and brightest minds to ensure our efforts are focused on accelerating the wise adoption of this emerging technology.”

Before taking over as Director of AITO, Ingstad led commercial efforts for AI and machine learning research and development at 3M Company, and prior to that was an early leader for the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Information Operations Branch.

“Cheryl’s proven public and private sector leadership in driving crosscutting, breakthrough technologies at the nexus of energy and national security makes her the ideal candidate to lead DOE’s growing efforts in this vital area,” Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette said.