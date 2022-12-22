Veteran Federal government cybersecurity expert Cheri Caddy has joined the Office of the National Cyber Director as deputy assistant national cyber director for cyber technology, research, and development.

“I’m delighted to be returning to the White House to a senior role in the Office of the National Cyber Director,” Caddy posted in September on her LinkedIn. “I look forward to continuing to work with everyone on advancing key cybersecurity priorities, including securing operational technology and control systems.”

According to her social media, Caddy began her new position with the Biden-Harris administration in August of this year after spending two and a half years as the senior advisor for cybersecurity at the Energy Department (DoE).

Caddy began her Federal career with the International Trade Administration in 1993.

She previously did a stint at the White House as director for cybersecurity policy in the National Security Council from 2013 to 2015 with the Obama Administration, which she touts as her “most important career accomplishment.”

Caddy’s extensive cybersecurity background includes four other Federal agencies: the Food and Drug Administration, the Agriculture Department, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the National Security Agency.

At the DoE, Caddy worked closely with the agency’s leadership to release a strategy earlier this year on cyber engineering.

She commented in her LinkedIn post, “I’m planning to continue to support the DOE cyber mission, and the National Labs, and Cyber-Informed Engineering.”

Since its establishment in 2021, the ONCD has been rapidly staffing up toward its planned workforce of about 75 full-time positions.