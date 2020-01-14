Charting the Course to a Smarter 2020 in Fed IT Policy

Federal policymakers have spent an exceptionally busy couple of years staking out new rules – think Federal Data Strategy, Cloud Smart, TIC 3.0, the National AI Initiative, among others – that will lead the government-wide IT enterprise forward into the next decade.

Now that those next-generation policy mandates have arrived, the hardest and most enduring part of the job – implementation at the Federal agency level – is coming into full swing.

Federal IT leaders can take command and integrate the slew of new policy initiatives into their ongoing modernization journey.

Smart 2020: Mission Possible promises two benefits:

Content that features the most important issues to Federal IT practitioners, including:

Seamless and secure application modernization ;

; Next-gen technology integration for a compelling user experience;

integration for a compelling user experience; Optimal cloud platform combinations;

cloud platform combinations; Building trust, visibility, and resiliency ; and

; and Data strategies for improving mission results

Top-notch Federal officials who are leading the charge to secure modernization every day:

Bill Marion, Deputy CISO and Deputy CIO at the U.S. Air Force;

Deputy CISO and Deputy CIO at the U.S. Air Force; Peter Ranks , Deputy CIO for Information Enterprise at the Defense Department;

, Deputy CIO for Information Enterprise at the Defense Department; Sonny Bhagowalia , Deputy Assistant Commissioner for Information and Technology at Customs and Border Protection;

, Deputy Assistant Commissioner for Information and Technology at Customs and Border Protection; Amy Edwards , Deputy Assistant Secretary, Office of the Fiscal Assistant Secretary at the Treasury Department; and

, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Office of the Fiscal Assistant Secretary at the Treasury Department; and Paul Beckman, CISO at the Department of Homeland Security

Attendees are eligible to receive three continuing professional education (CPE) credits.

