Federal government tech veteran Charles Armstrong is joining the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as the agency’s new chief information officer (CIO), according to a recent LinkedIn post.

As the new CIO, Armstrong will be overseeing many of the technological and IT functions of the agency, as well as some the agency’s cybersecurity priorities.

“I’m very appreciative of how welcoming everyone at FEMA has been especially Administrator Criswell and Deputy Administrator Hooks,” commented Armstrong in a LinkedIn post.

Prior to this new position, Armstrong had served at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) from 2008 to 2016 as the assistant commissioner of the Office of Information and Technology, and CIO for the agency.

From 2005 to 2008, he was deputy CIO at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

In the private sector from 2016 to 2022, Armstrong was founder and CEO of E2.71 Advisory Services.