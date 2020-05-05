CGI Wins $267 Million CDM Contract

CGI won a $267 million, six-year contract with the Department of Homeland Security’s Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) program to provide cybersecurity services to more than 75 Federal agencies, according to an April 29 press release from CGI.

The contract was awarded under CDM’s Dynamic and Evolving Federal Enterprise Network Defense (DEFEND) Group F, which includes non-CFO Act agencies. CGI will supply the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) with a shared services platform to deliver cyber services and catalog the capabilities and services that meet CDM goals.

“In partnership with CISA we have worked across many agencies to identify and address cybersecurity challenges,” CGI Senior Vice President Stephanie Mango said. “We look forward to continuing our support of this critical cross-agency initiative and leveraging our wealth of cybersecurity and shared services expertise to help DHS achieve its ultimate objectives.”

CGI has also worked with CISA to supply credential management tools and on DEFEND Group C.