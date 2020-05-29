CFPB Seeking Cloud to Revamp its Travel System

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) wants an end-to-end processing, cloud-based solution to improve booking, approving, and reimbursing travel expenses and create a centralized platform for all agency travel, per a May 29 request for information (RFI).

In the RFI, CFPB calls itself a “cloud-oriented agency” with a myriad of web-based and cloud solutions. As the agency undergoes a cloud transformation of its current technologies, it’s revamping its travel system to alleviate the “pain point” that individuals face when booking travel. Specifically, the cloud solution will help overcome the confusing user interface, lack of easy-to-access in-tool instructions, and poor integration of travel transactions.

“The bureau’s goal is to have fully operational and configured travel solution in less than one year after any resulting contract is awarded,” the RFI states. “Using the software-as-a-service model, the bureau seeks a highly configurable solution with minimal customization.”

The cloud solution will include data import and export control, data correction, and workflows with a mobile app optimized for business traveler use. The service will support all aspects of the travel process – from booking reservations to performing audits – and implement electronic signatures for travel authorization.

CFPB is accepting responses through June 12.