The Defense Department’s (DoD) U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) is looking to advance its abilities in AI and cloud technology with the recent hiring of Andrew Moore, the former director of artificial intelligence at Google’s cloud business.

According to a press release, Moore will focus his expertise in advising CENTCOM on how to expand its AI and cloud capabilities to better serve the organization’s mission. Moore’s title with CENTCOM is Advisor on AI, Robotics, Cloud Computing, and Data Analytics.

“I couldn’t be more excited and honored by this opportunity,” said Dr. Moore. “I love the math and creativity of advanced technology development, but like so many of my friends in the AI industry, I want to see that theory being applied where it really makes a positive difference and CENTCOM’s mission is seriously inspiring to me.”

Moore brings to the military ten years of experience from Google, and 13 years of as a professor of Computer Science and Robotics at Carnegie Mellon, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“Dr. Moore brings a level of expertise in AI, Cloud Computing, and Robotics that is unmatched,” said Gen. Michael Kurilla, commander of CENTCOM. “This hire is a tremendous win for the culture of innovation we’re building across CENTCOM. Dr. Moore will significantly accelerate our innovation initiatives.”

Part of the mission at CENTCOM will be “focused on collecting, organizing, and leveraging [its} data in a more efficient and effective way to support [its} missions,” said Schuyler Moore, CENTCOM’s Chief Technology Officer.

Moore will also be focused on “[applying] his wisdom and expertise to CENTCOM’s innovation task forces involved in unmanned systems, artificial intelligence, cloud compute on the edge and data analytics,” said Moore.