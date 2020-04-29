Census Bureau Seeks SaaS for COVID-19 Survey Responses

The U.S. Census Bureau is seeking to purchase a subscription-based, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) survey programming platform to support its Rapid Response Survey Study on COVID-19 and its social and economic impacts.

The estimated value of the procurement is $2 million, with a one-year base period from April 15, 2020 through April 14, 2021. The SaaS should be both moderate risk FedRAMP certified, and hosted on a FedRAMP approved commercial Cloud Service Provider (CSP).

“There is a need for the production of current data that tracks the trajectory of the impacts of the pandemic and helps Governments, the private sector and nongovernmental organizations respond accordingly,” the task order says. “The U.S. Census Bureau is expediting an effort to provide timely data that position Federal, state, and local officials and policymakers to respond to the COVID-19 crisis and support their communities at a time when the social and economic status of these communities are being compromised.”

The Census Bureau wants to leverage Qualtrics as a platform for survey programming, administration, and dissemination data review and analysis software, as it is currently authorized to operate by the Bureau.

“By leveraging its large, high-quality sample frames and data collection infrastructure, the U.S. Census Bureau will deploy a large-scale, low burden, rapid-response survey of households,” the Bureau said.