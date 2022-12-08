The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has awarded a five-year, $443 million contract to Palantir Technologies to help modernize the nation’s public health infrastructure with leading-edge software and digital capabilities.

The contract will streamline Palantir’s existing programs – which include Health and Human Services (HHS) Protect, Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) Engage, Tiberius, and DCIPHER – into one “Common Operating Picture.”

In a Dec. 7 press release, Palantir said the singular vehicle will help strengthen collaboration across the Federal government, private sector, jurisdictional health departments, and other key health partners.

“This new approach demonstrates the CDC’s leadership in driving inter-agency public health, and the length of the contract allows for long-term planning and operational consistency for the program and its partners,” the press release says.

“Palantir is extremely proud to continue its partnership with the CDC, ASPR, and HHS to strengthen America’s public health infrastructure through leading-edge preparedness technology,” said Hirsh Jain, head of Federal public health at Palantir. “This contract solidifies the important digital advancements in public health made during the pandemic and expands the CDC’s capacity to create a sustainable and long-term approach beyond COVID-19.”