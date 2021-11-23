The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Customs and Border Protection (CBP) organization is working up a solicitation for a cloud management contract to be released in 2022, according to a posting on SAM.gov.

CBP’s Office of Information Technology (OIT) and Office of Acquisition said it is still “refining and finalizing” its requirements for the Enterprise Cloud and Integrated Services (ECIS) procurement. The ECIS will support the maintenance and migration of OIT’s IT systems to a full-service, cloud-based infrastructure.

The agency said it is currently conducting market research through two separate requests for information (RFI) on the General Services Administration’s eBuy platform.

“A draft request for proposals (RFP) will precede the formal RFPs, and both will be issued in 2022,” the posting says. “CBP fully understands industry’s interest in this pending opportunity, and we will continue to communicate as we make progress and decisions are made.”

CBP first issued a request for comments regarding the ECIS procurement in April 2020.

In its initial request, CBP wrote that it’s hoping to accomplish three objectives by moving to ECIS: improve mission continuity as CBP continues its IT modernization priorities; modernize IT service delivery; and enhance CBP’s security posture as a part of the Data Center Optimization Initiative and Cloud First policies.