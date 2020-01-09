Bryan Ware Named CISA Assistant Director for Cybersecurity

President Trump appointed Bryan Ware as new assistant director for cybersecurity at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on Jan. 8. While the position is new for Ware, he is already a familiar face at CISA, having served as assistant secretary for cyber, infrastructure, and resilience policy since early last year. Before that he was CEO at Haystax. “It’s an honor to be joining the incredible team at CISA,” said Ware. “As Assistant Secretary for cyber policy at DHS, I’ve had the privilege of working closely with CISA on our shared goal to defend our nation’s infrastructure against physical and cyber threats. CISA has a critical mission as our nation’s leading cybersecurity agency and I do not take this responsibility lightly. I look forward to continuing to drive the ball down the field.”