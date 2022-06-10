Brillient Corp. announced this week that it won a $310.6 million contract to support the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) National Benefits Center (NBC).

The contract aims at supporting the preprocessing that many USCIS field offices have to undertake in order to begin processing applications such as the (N-400) adjustment of status or the (I485) adoption, asylum, work, and visas.

Brillient’s work will be focused on providing “comprehensive records processing and management, data analysis and analytics, and innovative solutions to streamline and improve immigration records operations,” the company said.

Jackie Marsteller, Brillient’s Senior Vice President and General Manager for Federal Civilian and National Security Programs, talked about the new deal – which ranks as the largest single contract that the company has ever won.

“Brillient is thrilled and proud that USCIS has selected us to support its mission of administering lawful immigration to the United States. As the largest USCIS records operations center, the (NBC) plays a critical role in adjudicating applications for naturalization, adjustments of status, adoption, asylum, and work visas,” she said.

“This award represents a continuation and expansion of Brillient’s long-standing partnership with USCIS and is a testament to the commitment and quality work of our employees,” she said.