What’s the Federal government really doing to improve operations and citizen services through digital transformation?

Here’s a recent rundown on major digital transformation campaigns that you ought to know more about:

At the Defense Department (DoD) – the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) last week officially completed work on the prototype of its Thunderdome zero trust security project, and has rolled out the system to about 1,600 users so far, with more on the way. DISA Deputy Director Christopher Barnhurst said the work took 18 months from conception to reality, and that the military service branches will start the process of evaluating adoption – in whole or in parts – into their own zero trust security plans.

At the General Services Administration (GSA) – the Biden administration’s citizen service improvement agenda is getting a boost from increased use of GSA’s Login.gov service – which enables users to access participating government agencies with only one username and account. The Office of Management and Budget called out GSA and login.gov in its President’s Management Agenda (PMA) update last month for boosting usage to over 41 million active accounts across 38 Federal agencies in the final quarter of last year. Citizen service improvements are one of three major areas of digital transformation the PMA and the administration are aiming for.

At the Justice Department’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the agency is just finishing up a years-long campaign to move away from legacy systems and host nearly all of its systems in the cloud. The six-year effort to wipe out decades of technical debt is full of twists, turns, mistakes, learning, and ultimately success in the largest tech task that most agencies continue to face – true, bottom-up IT modernization

Want to find out more about what’s going on with digital transformation?

Join us and hear it straight from the Feds running tech ops at ten agencies and military service branches that are working their transformation magic, along with their private sector partners, at the Digital Transformation Summit – Exploring the Digital Future – on Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., in Reston, Va., organized by MeriTalk and ACT-IAC.

If those projects sound like you, then meet us in Reston on Feb. 22 where the Federal government digital transformation experts will explain how they are getting it done right now at the U.S. Army, Department of Health and Human Services, ATF, Department of Energy, Homeland Security Department, GSA, Veterans Affairs, Treasury Department, Agriculture Department, and DARPA.