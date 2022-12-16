President Biden today signed into law a short-term continuing resolution (CR) budget measure that will fund Federal government operations at Fiscal Year 2022 levels through Dec. 23. Government funding under a previous CR signed in September had been set to run out at midnight tonight.

The Senate voted 71-19 on Thursday evening to approve the short-term CR, which the House had approved on Dec. 14 by a vote of 224-201.

Approval of the one-week CR follows the announcement by House and Senate Appropriations committee leaders earlier this week that they had reached a “framework” agreement on Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations that they hope will lead to final spending bills to fund Federal government operation through September 2023.

Separately, the Senate late on Thursday voted by a margin of 83-11 to approve the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which green-lights $847 billion of spending for defense-related purposes, and includes numerous technology and cybersecurity provisions. The House approved the bill last week.

Sources told MeriTalk today that President Biden is expected to sign the NDAA bill sometime next week.

On the technology front, the FY2023 NDAA notably features legislation to codify into law and update the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). It also includes numerous cybersecurity-related provisions and funding bumps for a variety of Defense Department (DoD) security functions.

“Congratulations to Representative Connelly, Representative Comer, Senator Peters and Senator Portman for getting the FedRAMP bill through Congress and signed into law,” said Ross Nodurft, executive director at the Alliance for Digital Innovation (ADI), in a statement today.

“This is the beginning of a process to modernize the FedRAMP program,” he said. “This bill allows both the Federal government stakeholders and cloud service providers to work together to improve the program while maintaining a rigorous standard for security. We look forward to partnering with GSA, OMB, and other government agencies to bring secure, commercial cloud solutions to help government agencies deliver on their important missions.”